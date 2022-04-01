Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMA. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

