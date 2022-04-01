Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

