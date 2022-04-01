Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £500,100.06 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Edmund Williams acquired 373,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £500,100.06 ($655,095.70).

LON BCG opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Friday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.20 ($3.46).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and KuldnebÃ¶rs.ee.

