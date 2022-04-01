Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £500,100.06 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Edmund Williams acquired 373,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £500,100.06 ($655,095.70).
LON BCG opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Friday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.20 ($3.46).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
