B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19.
About B2Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.