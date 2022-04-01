B. Riley Financial Begins Coverage on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.