B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 17.7%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed domestic landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, infrastructure and internet access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

