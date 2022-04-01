B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 17.7%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.
About B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B Communications (BCOMF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.