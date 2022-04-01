Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of C$951.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

