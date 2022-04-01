Axe Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Axe has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $93,905.49 and $63,611.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00326229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.