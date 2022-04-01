Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of AXLA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,566. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

