Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,752. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

