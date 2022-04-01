Avista (NYSE:AVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,524. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

