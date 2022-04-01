Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.67.

CAR traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.30. 755,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

