Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Insider Sells £60,900 in Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £60,900 ($79,774.69).

Shares of Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 477.50 ($6.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.83. The stock has a market cap of £153.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Avingtrans plc has a 52-week low of GBX 304.80 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

