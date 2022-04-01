AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.74, but opened at 8.46. AvidXchange shares last traded at 8.50, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.37.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

