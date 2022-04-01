AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $11.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

