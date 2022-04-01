Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

AVAH stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $628.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

