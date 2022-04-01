Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
AVAH stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $628.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
