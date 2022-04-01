Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,154 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

