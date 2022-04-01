Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 175,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,337,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,912,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

