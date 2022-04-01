Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.