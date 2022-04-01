Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

