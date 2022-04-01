Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

