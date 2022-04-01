Autonio (NIOX) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $167,416.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.75 or 0.07247224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,170.36 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

