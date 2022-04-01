AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) to report $6.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $7.22 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.27. 39,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,075. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.