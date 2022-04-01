Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.06.

NYSE ALV opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 25,926 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

