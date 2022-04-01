AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

