AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.