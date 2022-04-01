Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €12.50

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($21.43) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Auto1 Group from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday.

ATOGF stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. Auto1 Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

