Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

