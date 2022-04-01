AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

