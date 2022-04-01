AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

