ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ATIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.
Shares of ATIP remained flat at $$1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 406,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
