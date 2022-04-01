Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.