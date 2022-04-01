ATC Coin Price Down 47.6% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $189,660.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00269432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.