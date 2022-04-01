ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
Recommended Stories
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.