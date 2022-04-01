ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

