Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

