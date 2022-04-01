Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.