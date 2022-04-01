ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $674.27. 12,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,462. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $650.36 and its 200-day moving average is $742.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

