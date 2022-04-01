Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.06 and traded as high as C$13.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 369,764 shares trading hands.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.