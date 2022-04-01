Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGTF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of ARGTF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 30,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,138. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.