Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $41.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
