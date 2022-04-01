Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AANNF stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

