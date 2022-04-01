ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 29,795 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $228.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

