ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of SMWB opened at $12.95 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

