ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 35,554 Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynamics Special Purpose worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $28,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 23.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DYNS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

