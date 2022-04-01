ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,940,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

