ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth about $2,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49. Hyperfine Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Hyperfine Inc is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc, formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

