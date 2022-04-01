ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 235.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $94.14.

