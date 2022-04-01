ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 259,692 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.47. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

