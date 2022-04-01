Arhaus, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

