ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 799 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.54. 136,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average is $206.21. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

