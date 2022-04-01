ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

